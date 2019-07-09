Frankfort High has a long and storied athletics history, and that has been honored with the formation of the FHS Athletics Hall of Fame.
The first class of inductees was named late last month and will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Bowl football game Aug. 23, when the Panthers host Lynn Camp.
“When (Principal) John Lyons came here, he couldn’t believe we didn’t have one,” said Mac Yocum, curator of the Frankfort High School Traditions Center on Steele Street.
“In February, March, he had myself, Craig (Foley) and Jackie (Duvall) start looking at possible inductees.”
Foley, assistant principal and head football coach, Duvall, FHS athletic director, and Yocum had 110 years of Frankfort athletics to go through in search of inductees.
“We decided to split it,” Yocum said. “This year athletes run from 1909 to 1964, and next year can be 1965 forward.”
The Hall of Fame is open to athletes, coaches, administrators and benefactors. Athletes must have been out of school at least 10 years before they’re eligible.
Among the criteria used to select athletes is whether they were named all-state, were player of the year in their respective sport, held state records or had athletic success after high school.
“I actually had been working on this myself the last five years, so we’d know the history and have it here at the Traditions (Center),” Yocum said.
This year’s class includes inductees from Mayo-Underwood, a high school for African-Americans that opened in 1928 and closed in 1956.
There will be a display for the Hall of Fame at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
The inductees will be recognized during a ceremony prior to the Frankfort-Lynn Camp game at Sower Field.
Those being inducted are invited to the ceremony, and the school is also looking for family members to represent inductees who can’t attend.
If anyone has contact information for inductees or their families, they are asked to contact Yocum at mac.yocum@frankfort.kyschools.us.
Here are the 35 members who make up the first class of the Frankfort High School Athletics Hall of Fame:
John J. King (founder of FHS athletics), Sower family (John R., Frank and Minnie Lynn, Frank Jr., Lynn and John, benefactors), H.V. McChesney (administrator), Brad Jones (coach, football, boys basketball, girls basketball, track, baseball), J.B. Brown (basketball coach, Mayo-Underwood), Raymond “Red” Herndon (coach, football and basketball), John Lykins (coach, basketball and golf), Jack Black (coach, basketball and golf), Rex Pitts (coach, basketball, track and cross country), Ollie Leathers (coach, football and baseball), Raymond Webb (coach, football and wrestling), Frank Miklavcic (coach, track and cross country), F.D. Wilkinson (administrator), Ed Kernen (football), Scott Collins (football and basketball), Bill Crutcher (track and field), Bill Kagin (football, basketball, track and field), Bill Portwood (football), Clayton Powers (football and basketball), Kavanaugh Rogers (football), Eddie Tutt (football), Kermit Williams (football, basketball and track), Ron Pickett (basketball), Willie Washington (basketball, Mayo-Underwood), Clarence “Babe” Taylor (basketball), Maurice Fendley (football, basketball, track and field), Mickey Sullivan (basketball), Bobby Moore (basketball), Clem Bininger (football), Jack Marshall (football, track and field), Bob Montgomery (football), Charlie Pewitt (basketball), Carlos Fallis (track and field), Paul Hite (football) and George Tall (basketball, Mayo-Underwood).