Franklin County’s football team won its regular-season district title to earn home field advantage in the playoffs.
Tonight, home will be at Falling Springs Park in Versailles.
Did Franklin County HIgh School make the right decision to move a home football playoff game to Versailles?
The Flyers (11-0) will host Central (6-5) at 7:30 p.m. for the district championship in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. The game, originally scheduled for Benny Watkins Field, was moved because of deteriorating conditions at the field.
“We met with the school administration, and we felt like this would make it safer for everyone and level the playing field for both teams,” FCHS coach Eddie James said.
“I feel pretty confident our community and fans that have rallied around us will come out and support us.”
Franklin County Superintendent Mark Kopp said moving the game was a school-level decision.
"From everything I saw and read in emails and text messages, they made the decision in the best interest of the kids.
"The biggest thing now is I hope fans come out and support the Flyers."
Falling Springs, which is home to Woodford County High School’s football team, has a turf field.
“Woodford County was who first came to mind,” James said. “All the fields around here have grass. Falling Springs has a little bit of familiarity with it for our kids. We’ve played there two times in the last two years.”
FCHS has been dealing with two entities in Versailles to get the game moved.
“We’ve worked pretty close with the schools and the parks to pull it off, and they’ve been really good to us.
“Tracy Spickard (FCHS athletic director) has been phenomenal getting things done and coordinating with both schools to make it a reality.
“There’s a lot that goes into putting on a football game that people don’t see.”
There will be a pep bus to take students to the game. Signups for the bus began Thursday afternoon at the school.
Tickets for tonight’s game are available online at https://gofan.co/app/events/73947. All tickets are $7.
FCHS quarterback Nick Broyles’ availability will be a game-time decision. Broyles suffered an upper-body injury in last week’s win over Waggener.
“Our kids are ready to play football,” James said. “At the end of the day, the field is still 120 yards by 53 1/3 yards.”