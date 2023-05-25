The final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games will go through Frankfort on Friday, June 2, enroute to the Opening Ceremonies at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett will speak at the start of the last leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run at 9 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda before heading to the Capitol steps for the lighting of the Special Olympics Torch.

special olympics logo.png

