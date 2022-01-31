Signups for the Capital City Flag Football League open Tuesday.

The league is open to children ages 5-11. The cost is $100 for a six-game season plus a tournament, and all games will be played at Franklin County High School’s Benny Watkins Field.

Signups will be taken until March 20, which is the evaluation date for the league.

A registration form can be found at  drive.google.com/file/d/1I60noSJYSIgJJWMNwHIXM7x6h4IoFPYI/view.

The league is presented by Prototype Athletics.

For more information contact Gordon Miles at prototypeathletics@outlook.com or Eddie James at eddie.james@franklin.kyschools.us.

