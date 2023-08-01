In two short years, Fletcher Mazaheri of Frankfort has gone from novice to national champion in fencing.

Fletcher, 11, won the men’s epee championship while competing in the Youth-10 division at the USA Fencing National Championships last month in Phoenix.

Fletcher Mazaheri celebrates during a match at the USA Fencing National Championships last month, where he won a gold medal. (Serge Timacheff photo)
Fletcher Mazaheri, center, of Frankfort, won a gold medal at the USA Fencing National Championships last month in Phoenix. With Fletcher are coaches Amgad Khazbak, left, and Augusta de Oliveira. (Photo submitted)
Fletcher Mazaheri, right, performs his signature move, the behind-the-back touch, during the USA Fencing National Championships last month. (Serge Timacheff photo)

