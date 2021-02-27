Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.