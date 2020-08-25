Franklin County's boys golf team leads the Hilen Cup after Tuesday's first round at Juniper Hill, shooting a team score of 169.

Western Hills is second at 174, and Frankfort shot 192.

WHHS' Jackson Whitaker is the individual leader after shooting 37, followed by FCHS' Abe VanHouten with a 41.

The Flyers' Ben Bevington is another shot back at 42, and teammate Will Dowler, Western Hills' Jake Dicken and FHS' Carter Denton all shot 43.

The annual tournament among the three local boys teams will conclude with today's round at Juniper Hill with tee times running from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

