Franklin County boys basketball coach Tony Wise has been busy rescheduling basketball games.

The Flyers’ scheduled game Thursday against Frankfort has been postponed because of COVID issues with the FHS program.

FCHS will now play at home Thursday against Central Kentucky Homeschool. This will be varsity only, and the game will start at 6:30 p.m.

The game with Frankfort has been rescheduled for Feb. 15 at FCHS. The junior varsity game will start at 6 p.m. the varsity beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The annual Gary Moore Classic will be played Saturday at Franklin County. Wise said he has had to change the schedule twice.

The current schedule for the event is as follows:

9 a.m. — Franklin Co. JV vs. Western Hills JV

11 a.m. — Western Hills vs. Tates Creek

1 p.m. — Shelby Co. vs. Pineville           

3 p.m. — Franklin Co. vs. Russell

