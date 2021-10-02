Franklin County picked up its second straight district win Friday in a 41-7 drumming of North Oldham at home.

The team ran for 279 total yards and passed for 201.

Flyers’ running back Kaden Moorman rushed 14 times for 121 yards and three TDs. Christian Moore carried the ball six times for 78 yards and one score.

Quarterback Gavin Hurst was 10-for-15 for 134 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jayden Mattison hit three of four pass attempts for 67 yards. He also caught a 29-yard pass for a touchdown.

Braedyn Tracy led all receivers with two catches for 55 yards and a TD. Zach Claudio caught two passes for 31 yards.

Easton Powell connected on all five extra point attempts.

FCHS was stout on defense allowing only 153 yards through the air and -6 on the ground.

Brenton Sears led the defense with eight total tackles. Blair Tate added six, including one tackle for loss and one sack. Peyton Ledford and Mattison also recorded six tackles. Kenneth Aitken had four tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack.

Franklin County is undefeated in district play with a 2-0 record. The team has held district opponents to just 15 total points.

The Flyers (3-3) host Waggener (2-4) at home Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription