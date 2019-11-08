Franklin County's winning streak keeps going.
The Flyer football team defeated Waggener 50-32 Friday at Benny Watkins Field in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, improving to 11-0.
FCHS will host Central next Friday in the second round. The Yellow Jackets (6-5) shut out Shelby County 44-0 in the first round.
"We let them hang around," FCHS coach Eddie James said of Waggener. "We had too many turnovers. It's an ugly win, but it's still a win, and we get to play next week."
The Flyers, who defeated Waggener 37-20 on Oct. 18, led just 7-0 after the first quarter, but they stretched that advantage to 29-12 by halftime.
FCHS was leading 36-18 midway through the third quarter when quarterback Nick Broyles left the game with an upper body injury after being tackled and didn't return. His status wasn't known at press time.
Jayden Mattison stepped in at quarterback and threw two touchdown passes for the Flyers' last two scores.
"I get some reps in at practice," Mattison said. "I've learned a lot from Nick. I didn't expect to go in because he's a tough guy.
"I was nervous that first series, but I settled down after that."
Mattison had a 33-yard touchdown pass to Braedyn Tracy late in the third quarter and a 17-yard scoring strike to Fred Farrier early in the fourth.
"I'm real proud of Jayden," James said. "We've known for awhile he could do that. He gets reps every day in practice."
Broyles threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Tracy midway through the first quarter, and on the first play of the second quarter, Tariq Lester ran the ball in from 4 yards out for the Flyers' second score.
Also scoring in the first half were Broyles on an 8-yard run and Zach Claudio on an 11-yard pass from Broyles.
Broyles also had a 42-yard touchdown pass to Farrier early in the third quarter.
Aiden Lewis went 4-for-5 on point-after kicks with one being blocked, and Lester ran for two two-point conversions.
"We felt very confident," Mattison said. "Coach (Dennis) Ledford, coach James, coach (Joey) Thacker, they have good game plans every game. We knew we'd come out and perform."