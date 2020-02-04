Franklin County’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 32-9 halftime lead and never looked back, beating Owen County 63-37 Tuesday at FCHS.

Joe Meador led the Flyers with 22 points, followed by Phillip Peiffer with 10, Derrick King and Zac Cox with eight points each, Cameron Phelps with six, Jake Thomas with four, Peyton McElmurray with three and Jayden Mattison with two points.

Tuesday was Senior Night, and FCHS seniors Jacob Lewis, King, McElmurray, Meador, Phelps and Thomas were honored in a ceremony before the game. 

The Flyers (13-10) play their next game at home Friday against Frankfort.

