Franklin County traveled to Nicholasville Friday night and came away with a 35-28 victory over East Jessamine in the VisitJessamine.com Bowl.
“It was a great game, close,” said FCHS coach Eddie James. “Our kids played well on both sides of the ball. We covered a blocked punt in the second quarter and that gave us a momentum boost at just the right time.”
The Flyers led 28-14 at halftime on the Jaguars’ new artificial turf field.
Trailing 35-21 in the fourth, EJHS’s Turner McHolan led the Jags back within seven with 10:23 left. The Jags drove to the Flyers 29 before Tariq Lester forced a fumble and the Flyers ran down the clock.
Junior quarterback Nick Broyles, who ran for 1,113 yards last year, had more than 100 yards Friday, including one long touchdown carry.