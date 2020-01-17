When Franklin County’s boys basketball team played Great Crossing a month ago in Georgetown, the Flyers lost by 27 points.
When the two teams met Friday at FCHS, Great Crossing pulled away in the second half for a 52-38 win.
“Last month they were a lot better than we were,” FCHS coach Tony Wise said. “Now they’re a little better than we are. We still have some big district games coming up that could affect the seeding.”
The first two quarters ended in ties at 7-7 and 24-24.
The Flyers trailed just 29-28 early in the third quarter when Great Crossing went on an 8-0 run that included two 3-pointers by Tye Schureman.
The Warhawks were ahead 40-32 at the end of the third quarter and scored the first 12 points of the fourth to lead 52-32.
Franklin County scored all six of their fourth-quarter points in the final 1:40 on 3-pointers by Derrick King and Zac Cox.
“When we were down 20 I told them we had some empty possessions, some unforced errors, and Derrick was saddled with foul trouble,” Wise said.
“Brandon (Atkinson) came in and did a good job, but we need Derrick out on the floor as much as possible. He’s been playing well all year and he needs to learn how to stay out of foul trouble.”
With the win, Great Crossing stays unbeaten in district games at 4-0.
“The first thing is right now they’re the No. 1 seed in the district for a reason,” Wise said. “They have a senior group, they have some size, and they have some kids who can shoot.”
But things aren’t bleak for the Flyers, who are now 7-8 overall and 2-3 in the district.
“We’re getting better,” Wise said. “We’re headed in the right direction.”
Franklin County hosts Nicholas County today at 3 p.m.
GREAT CROSSING (52) — Michael McKenzie 13, KJ Tucker 13, Neil Baker 4, Carson Walls 2, Tye Schureman 9, Kalib Terry 3, Jaylen Barber 8.
FRANKLIN CO. (38) — Derrick King 8, Cameron Phelps 2, Phillip Peiffer 10, Zac Cox 7, Jacob Lewis 4, Joe Meador 7.