RICHMOND — Franklin County’s boys basketball team was on a run at the end of the season, winning three straight games to capture the 41st District tournament championship and defeating Henry Clay in the first round of the 11th Region tournament.
The Flyers’ run ended Thursday night when they lost to Madison Central 67-51 in the 11th Region semifinals at Eastern Kentucky University.
“We never got shut down by COVID, which was good,” FCHS coach Tony Wise said, “but we battled injuries all year. We barely practiced together until the last two weeks.
“I told anyone who would listen that if we could get everyone healthy we could go on a run, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Thursday’s game had a slow start, with Madison Central leading 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Indians led 24-19 at halftime but outscored Franklin County 23-11 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Fred Farrier II led FCHS with 16 points, and Zac Cox finished with 15.
Kole Browne scored a game-high 24 points for Madison Central (20-9).
Madison Central, which knocked off regional favorite Lexington Catholic 101-97 in the first round of the tournament, will play Frederick Douglass for the 11th Region championship Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at EKU.
Frederick Douglass defeated Dunbar 56-55 in Thursday’s first semifinal.
