Franklin County’s boys basketball team defeated Carroll County 67-54 Tuesday in Carrollton.
FCHS (7-7) led 20-8 after the first quarter, 31-24 at halftime and 48-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Joe Meador scored a game-high 25 points for the Flyers, Cameron Phelps scored 15 points, and Philip Peiffer chipped in 11.
Rounding out the scoring were Derrick King with nine points, Jacob Lewis with four and Jayden Mattison with three points.
Franklin County plays at home Friday against Great Crossing.