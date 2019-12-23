Franklin County’s boys basketball team won at home Saturday, defeating Trimble County 79-47.
FCHS’ Zyshonne Atkinson led FCHS with 31 points, and he had eight rebounds.
Also in double figures for the Flyers were Joe Meador with 17 points and Zac Cox with 12.
Rounding out the scoring were Derrick King and Jayden Mattison with eight points each, Max Mulder with two points, and Brandon Atkinson with one point.
FCHS shot 45.3% from the field, led by Zyshonne Atkinson and Mattison, who both shot 66.7%.
Mattison grabbed 10 rebounds to lead FCHS in that category.
The Flyers (4-3) play their next game Thursday against Bishop Brossart in the Henry County Invitational.