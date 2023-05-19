The Franklin County High School baseball team kept it close with Great Crossing through the early innings of Thursday’s 41st District championship game at Western Hills, but was unable to match the number of runs the Warhawks drove in during the later innings.

The Flyers, who split the series with Great Crossing during the regular season, fell 12-6 in a contest that looked a lot like last year’s matchup when FCHS lost 14-5. However, both teams will advance to the 11th Region tournament.

AJ Eagle

Franklin County's AJ Eagle is tagged out diving into third base Thursday night against Great Crossing in the 41st District championship game. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Jacob Golson

Second baseman Jacob Golson looks to home plate after tagging out Great Crossing's Brenton Alcorn at second during the 41st District championship at Western Hills. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Jeremy Walters

FCHS left fielder Jeremy Walters throws the ball in during the 41st District championship game at Western Hills Thursday evening. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

