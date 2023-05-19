Franklin County pitcher Kaelin Farr and catcher Landen Armstrong wait for the coach to come out to the mound Thursday evening. The Flyers lost to Great Crossing in the 41st District championship game. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Franklin County pitcher Kaelin Farr and catcher Landen Armstrong wait for the coach to come out to the mound Thursday evening. The Flyers lost to Great Crossing in the 41st District championship game. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
FCHS' Jacob Golson yells as he looks to the dugout after hitting a double against Great Crossing Thursday evening at Western Hills. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Pitcher Kaelin Farr heaves the ball to the plate Thursday evening against Great Crossing in the 41st District championship game. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
The Franklin County High School baseball team kept it close with Great Crossing through the early innings of Thursday’s 41st District championship game at Western Hills, but was unable to match the number of runs the Warhawks drove in during the later innings.
The Flyers, who split the series with Great Crossing during the regular season, fell 12-6 in a contest that looked a lot like last year’s matchup when FCHS lost 14-5. However, both teams will advance to the 11th Region tournament.
Franklin County (19-13) kept it close early. After the Warhawks scored a run in the first, the Flyers put up two runs. Great Crossing knotted it up 2-2 in the second while keeping FCHS scoreless in the inning before adding five runs in an error-plagued third inning for the Flyers.
FCHS seemed poised for a comeback after posting four runs in the bottom of the third, making it 7-6 in favor of the Warhawks. But Franklin County would get no closer. They were held without a run for the remainder of the game while Great Crossing (22-12) added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings and another in the top of the seventh.
Kaelin Farr, the Flyers' starting pitcher, allowed nine hits and nine runs in 4 1/3 innings of work. He also struck out two and walked three batters. He was relieved by Gunnar Roberts, who struck out three, allowed two walks, four hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings.
At the plate, FCHS’ Jacob Golson had a hot bat going 2-for-4 with a double. He drove in two runs and scored once.
Also getting hits for Franklin County were Farr, Jeremy Walters, Cameron McDonald and Jack Ross.
Golson, Walters and AJ Eagle were named to the all-tournament team along with TFCA’s Jon Dudinskie and Weston Jones, Frankfort’s Garrett Wellman and Steven Hamilton, Western Hills’ Cole Semones and Ethan Allison, and Great Crossing’s Matt Lacy, Nate Adkins, Peyton Mullanix and Dustin Hoffman. Hoffman was named tournament MVP.
The Flyers' opponent in the opening round of the 11th Region tournament will be determined at the regional meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.