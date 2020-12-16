121120 FCHS fans

Flyers fans lined East Main Street near Crestwood Baptist Church Friday afternoon to send off the Franklin County High School football team to the Class 4A Final Four game in Paintsville. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The Franklin County community is asked to show its support for the Flyers football team as it departs for the Class 4A state championship game on Friday.

Coach Eddie James is encouraging FCHS fans to line East Main Street and Versailles Road as the team makes its way to Kroger Field in Lexington.

“Your Flyers will depart from FCHS Friday at 4:15 p.m. to compete for a state championship,” the coach said, adding the route will be same as the one taken prior to last week’s state semifinal game against Johnson Central.

“Please come out again and send the Flyers off in style,” James stated.

Supporters are asked to wear face masks and social distance.

FCHS (9-1) ousted a previously undefeated Johnson Central team on the road last Friday 20-12 to advance to the Class 4A championship game against Boyle County (10-0), which shut out Hopkinsville 55-0 in the other semi-state game.

“If you have not done so please buy your ticket and come to Lexington to support our team Friday night at 7,” James added.

Tickets for the state championship game are on sale at bit.ly/3meTfZ7 and must be purchased in advance. No walkup tickets will be sold.

To sit near Franklin County’s team, purchase tickets on the north side.

All seats are reserved. No general admission seating will be available.

The game will be broadcast by Froggy at 104.9, and it will be streaming at the website Froggykycountry.com

The game will be livestreamed at KHSAA.tv through the NFHS Network, which is a subscription-based service. Subscription plans for the NFHS Network are available for $10.99 a month. A monthly subscription entitles users to every broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 45 participating state associations. To subscribe to the NFHS Network, visit: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/subscribe/retail.

