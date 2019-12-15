Franklin County’s wrestling team has competed in two tournaments this year and finished third both times.
The most recent came Saturday in the Frankfort Duals at FCHS. The Flyers were also third at the Harrison County Invitational on Dec. 7.
“I think our numbers are pretty good,” FCHS coach JJ Townsend said. “It’s probably the best numbers we’ve had on the high school team since I’ve been here. At the middle school level, we definitely have the best numbers we’ve had since I’ve been here, and our youth program is moving along, too. I'm happy with the direction of the program.”
The Flyers’ Nathaniel Lawrence (160-pound weight class) and Davont Smith (106) both went 5-0 on the day. John Lowe, who missed the first two matches because he was taking the ACT, went 3-0 in the 145-pound weight class.
“We don’t have everyone in the weight classes they want to be,” Townsend said. “That’s probably a week or two away. Under the circumstances it was a good day for us.”
Finishing at 4-1 for FCHS were Andrew Maupin (285), Emmanuel Smith (126) and Jeremy Walters (113), and Trace Shramm (120) went 3-2.
“Jeremy is a seventh-grader we moved up to the high school team this week,” Townsend said. Walters defeated two high school and two middle school students.
“His only loss was to a sophomore. He was a unanimous vote by the coaches for wrestler of the week.”
Anderson County won the team title, and Ohio County was runner-up.
Western Hills competed in the tournament, its third of the season.
“As far as matches, we did pretty well,” WHHS coach Sean Wilkins said. “Team-wise we didn’t have enough to fill all the classes.”
The Wolverines have been hit with injuries and illness early in the season.
“The young ones are getting a lot of matches until the we get the experienced wrestlers back,” Wilkins said.
“I’m not real happy with the way we started, but I’m happy with the way we ended. The toughness is starting to come through, and practice is starting to show. We have to continue working hard in the weight room and on the mat, but overall I’m very happy.”
WHHS’ Jeffery Parker (160), Richard Greenwell (170) and Colin O’Brien (195) all went 4-1, and Ethan Franklin (145) went 3-2.
Both teams are back in action Saturday. Western Hills will be at the Commodore Duals at Tates Creek, and FCHS will be at the Lafayette 5 Star Classic.