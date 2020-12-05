Franklin County’s football team found out about 12:30 p.m. Saturday that it was playing Saturday night.
It was the news the Flyers wanted to hear.
“We didn’t want it to be handed to us,” FCHS’ Jayden Mattison said after the Flyers’ 48-14 win over Allen County-Scottsville at Benny Watkins Field. “We wanted to earn it.”
What Franklin County earned was the Region 2 championship and a spot in the Class 4A state semifinals.
FCHS will play at Johnson Central Friday for a chance to advance to the state championship game.
Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for Friday but postponed because of a possible positive COVID case in the ACS program, according to a call from FCHS principal Charles Lewis to parents of Franklin County students.
A joint release from Franklin County Schools and Allen County Schools Saturday afternoon said the game was postponed to allow time for public health officials to complete contact tracing.
“Our administration and our health department did a fantastic job making sure the kids were safe to play,” FCHS coach Eddie James said.
The Flyers wasted no time taking control of the game, capping their first possession with a 1-yard touchdown run by Kaden Moorman with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
A 5-yard touchdown pass from Nick Broyles to Braedyn Tracy gave FCHS a 14-0 lead just before the end of the first quarter.
The Patriots (5-4) scored two minutes into the second period on a 5-yard pass from Trace McIntyre to Jax Cooper, making the score 14-7, but it was all Franklin County after that.
“I thought we were locked in tonight,” James said, “and we played a good game.”
After ACS got within seven points, FCHS scored four second-quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
Nick Broyles had a 36-yard touchdown pass to Moorman and a 28-yard scoring strike to Fred Farrier II, and Moorman ran 14 yards for another score.
The final touchdown of the first half came when Mattison tackled an ACS player on a kickoff return, stripped the ball and ran it in for the score.
Mattison scored FCHS’ only touchdown of the second half on an 11-yard run, sending the game to a running clock with 6:41 left in the third quarter.
“We came in focused and ready to go,” Mattison said. “The coaches have put us through a lot of adversity, so we know how to get through it.”
FCHS’ Owen Powell went 6-for-6 on extra point attempts, and the Flyers were stopped on one two-point conversion run.
ACS closed out the scoring with a 36-yard touchdown pass from McIntyre to Cooper midway through the fourth quarter.
“I thought we executed,” James said. “We didn’t turn the ball over, and we didn’t do anything foolish.”
Saturday’s win gave the Flyers their first regional title since 1979.
Next up for FCHS (8-1) is a trip to Johnson Central (10-0). The Golden Eagles are the defending 4A state champions and have been in the state finals the past five seasons, winning in 2016 and finishing as state runners-up in 2018, 2017 and 2015.
The 4A state championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington.
