When Franklin County meets undefeated Johnson Central on Friday evening in Paintsville, it will be a clash of two very different offenses.
The Flyers (8-1) have a high-octane passing game. Senior quarterback Nick Broyles has been nearly flawless in the past two games, going 32 of 43 for 552 yards and seven touchdowns.
“We’re going to do what we do, but we’ll make a few tweaks here and there,” FCHS coach Eddie James told The State Journal on Wednesday. “We’ll let Nick lead us like he has all year.”
This season Broyles has thrown for 2,503 yards and 41 touchdowns. He hasn’t tossed an interception all year and has completed 146 of 197 passes for a 74.1% completion percentage.
One of Broyles’ favorite targets is senior Fred Farrier II, who leads Class 4A in receiving yards with 874. The receiver has caught 46 passes and 11 touchdowns this season and is averaging 19 yards per catch and 97 yards per game.
“We’re going to challenge (Johnson Central) and spread the ball around,” James added.
Junior Zack Claudio is another of the quarterback’s favorite receivers. Claudio has caught 34 balls for 496 yards and four touchdowns this season. He is averaging 14.6 yards per reception and 55 yards per game.
Part of James’ game plan is to get running back Kaden Moorman more touches.
Moorman has been a beast running the ball for the Flyers in the playoffs. In the past two games, he rushed 23 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He has also snagged five passes for 145 yards and two TDs.
“I think he’s earned them. He’s a kid that can carry the ball 15-20 times,” the coach said. “He’s a great receiver too.”
Moorman is ranked in the top 30 receivers in Class 4A. He has 19 catches for 409 yards and four TDs on the year. He averages 21.5 yards per catch and 45 yards receiving per game.
To say Johnson Central relies heavily on its rushing game is an understatement. In the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win over Corbin last week, 62 of the 63 offensive plays were runs.
Running back Dylan Preston and quarterback Grant Rice combined for 303 yards on the ground. Preston ran the ball 28 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns and Rice carried 13 times for 110 yards. On the season, Preston has 131 rushes for 1,597 yards and 28 TDs. He is averaging 12.2 yards per carry and 160 yards per game.
“It’s going to be a big task,” James said of stopping the run. “But we’re going to be physical and compete.”
Johnson Central’s other running back, Mason Lawson, rushed 16 times for 69 yards and one TD against Corbin. He has 739 yards on 71 carries and 10 touchdowns for the season. He averages 10.4 yards per carry.
In team scoring the Golden Eagles average 46.1 points per game. Franklin County scores roughly 42.1 point per outing.
Over the past 15 years, Johnson Central has averaged over 10 wins per season. They are the defending 4A state champions and have earned a spot in the championship game each of the past five seasons — winning in 2016 and as runner-up in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Defensively, the teams are even. FCHS and JCHS are both allowing about 10.4 points per game.
County’s Brenton Sears is the leading tackler on the squad with 21 solo tackles and 59 assisted tackles. He also has two tackles for loss and averages 10 tackles per game.
Senior defensive end Phillip Peiffer is the Flyers’ second-leading tackler with 29 solo tackles, 51 assists and 12 tackles for loss. He averages close to nine tackles per outing and also leads Class 4A with 10.5 sacks. Peiffer has committed to play football next year at Lafayette College.
Peyton Ledford averages 9.2 tackles per game and has amassed 28 solo tackles, 55 assists and 8.5 tackles for loss this season.
“Four years ago when I started with the program we talked about building a team that competes,” James said. “Are we there yet? We’re going to see. This game is the measuring stick.”
FCHS was allotted 400 tickets for the game. Players' families were allowed to purchase up to four and the remaining 250 tickets, which are $10, will be available for the public at the school Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.
The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and James said it will be livestreamed. The link will be available Thursday morning.
