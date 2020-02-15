LEXINGTON — Franklin County senior Nathaniel Lawrence was dealing with a knee injury, but that didn’t stop him from reaching the finals in the State Wrestling Championships.
Lawrence won four matches to advance to the championship match of the 160-pound weight class at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park.
Union County’s Dalton Russelburg, ranked No. 1 in the state in the 160-pound class, defeated Lawrence 13-5 to win the title match Saturday.
“If I’m being honest, it bothered me a lot,” Lawrence said about his knee. “It was up to me. I wanted to go out and have one last shot.”
It’s the second year Lawrence has finished as state runner-up. He was second last season in the 145-pound class, and Russelburg won the 152-pound class last year.
“We gave him some leeway,” WHHS coach JJ Townsend said. “After the region last week, his knee was extremely sore on that Sunday.
“After three matches Friday, coming in today we knew the knee would be in worse shape. He didn’t want to miss state.”
Lawrence, ranked third in the state in his weight class, was making his sixth appearance at the state tournament.
His high school career may not have ended the way he wanted, but Lawrence was happy with the way he competed.
“I’m pleased I gave it everything I had every time,” he said. “Not once did I not give 100 percent. I’m proud I wrestled to the best of my ability.”
Lawrence was one of three seniors for FCHS to make it to state. Jalen Wideman, wrestling in the 132-pound weight class, went 1-2 on the first day and didn’t advance to Saturday.
John Lowe, in the 145-pound class, lost in the quarterfinals Friday and dropped his first match in the consolation bracket Saturday, eliminating him from the tournament.
The Flyers finished 27th out of 93 teams at the state tournament.
“Our kids didn’t make excuses, and they gave their best,” Townsend said. “As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.
“John was around placing (in the top eight). That kid works so hard, in the classroom and in the practice room. You want a kid like that to succeed. It probably bothers me more than him that he didn’t place.”
The Flyers lose all three of this year’s state qualifiers, along with Andrew Maupin, the other senior on the team.
“We won’t have this class to fall back on,” Townsend said. “Our young guys are going to have to step up for us next year.”
Here are the results for the FCHS wrestlers at state.
132-pound class, Jalen Wideman (28-15): pinned by Jabin Hite (LaRue Co.) 1:08, defeated Beckley Sam (Wayne Co.) 4-2, pinned by Mason Polston (Central Hardin) 2:06.
145-pound class, John Lowe (33-7): pinned Kolby Sparks (Martin Co.) 3:27, pinned Jackson Grimsley (Taylor Co.) 5:36, lost to Brennan Conrad (Simon Kenton) 10-2, lost to Azariah Saunier (Lafayette) 7-3.
160-pound class, Nathaniel Lawrence (26-3): pinned Luke Hyden (Walton-Verona) 1:45, defeated Kurtis Karr (Wayne Co.) 13-5, pinned Zlatko Skuljan (Hopkinsville) 2:31, defeated Landon Lenhart (Trinity) 5-1, lost to Dalton Russelburg (Union Co.) 13-5.
