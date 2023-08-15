Franklin County’s football team has had a lot of success the last few years.
The Flyers were state runners-up in 2020, and they reached the final four the past two seasons.
FCHS coach Eddie James thinks this year’s squad has the potential to keep that success going.
“The hardest part is making sure the kids know those things don’t happen by accident,” he said. “They have to put in the same amount of work and follow the same path as those teams.
“Every year is different, every team is different, but I think they want to uphold that standard. They’ve seen the success, they’ve all been around our program, and so I think they’re compelled to work hard to get there.”
James said this year’s team is off to a good start.
“We had a really, really good offseason,” he said. “We’re going to be young, but we’re going to be talented. I like the team part of what they’re doing. They’re close. For this early in the year they’re very close.”
This year’s team has seven seniors, including senior Duri Trahan, a transfer from Frederick Douglass. He’ll be the starting quarterback when the season opens Friday against Great Crossing in the Battle of Elkhorn Creek.
Senior Gavin Hurst, who has been playing quarterback the past two years, is moving to receiver.
“He’s a really, really good player,” James said of Trahan. “Being able to put Gavin on the edge and have a home run threat is special. Any time you’ve got a quarterback who can be signal caller and do things, it makes you better.
“We got a lot of miles out of Gavin. Gavin did a great job, but quarterback isn’t his natural position. Him and Duri have already formed a connection.”
Another senior on the team is Ty Taylor, a linebacker.
“We’ve got kids like Luke Toothaker and Ty Taylor,” James said. “They’re just going to step into bigger roles. They have some experience under their belt. Luke will be a junior, Ty will be a senior, and it’s their team now. It’s their time. We’re excited. They’ve proven to be really good leaders.”
The Flyers graduated Peyton Ledford, now a freshman at Army, who finished last year with 100 tackles, 18.5 for loss, and five sacks.
“I think it’s going to be a by committee thing,” James said of his team’s defense. “We’ve got some depth. We don’t really have a Peyton per se, but we have a bunch of kids that try to do the right thing and hustle. There’s a lot to be said about attitude and effort.
“I like the way we’re playing defense. We’re probably a little undersized, but we fly around.”
Junior Christian Moore returns at running back. He led the Flyers in rushing yards last year with 779 yards. Kaden Moorman, second in rushing last season, graduated in the spring and is a walk-on at Louisville.
With redistricting, FCHS is in a six-team district this year with Western Hills, Shelby County, Henry County, Spencer County and North Oldham.
The Flyers played a tough non-district schedule last year, and they started the season 1-4 before beginning district play.
While Corbin, Ballard and Woodford County are off the schedule, every non-district team FCHS plays this year in Class 5A or 6A. The Flyers are in Class 4A.
After Friday’s opener against Great Crossing, Franklin County plays Bryan Station Aug. 26 at Boyle County in the Rebel Bowl, followed by a game Sept. 1 at North Laurel.
The Flyers’ first home game is its district opener against Spencer County on Sept. 15. FCHS hosts Western Hills Oct. 20 and closes out the regular season Oct. 27 at George Rogers Clark.
“I think we’ll surprise some people,” James said. “I think we’re a little better than a lot of people think we are right now. You just don’t know because these kids haven’t had to produce, but we’re around them every day in practice, and seeing their growth since the first day of spring to now is exciting.”
