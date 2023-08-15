081123_FB_FCvBullittEast_hb-3.jpg

Franklin County's Coen Taylor carries the ball during the scrimmage against Bullitt East at Benny Watkins Field on Friday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Franklin County’s football team has had a lot of success the last few years.

The Flyers were state runners-up in 2020, and they reached the final four the past two seasons.

081123_FB_FCvBullittEast_hb-1.jpg

Bullitt East's Jack Zwernemann pursues Franklin County's Christian Moore during the scrimmage at Benny Watkins Field on Friday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
081123_FB_FCvBullittEast_hb-4.jpg

Franklin County quarterback Duri Trahan looks to pass during the scrimmage against Bullitt East at Benny Watkins Field on Friday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
081123_FB_FCvBullittEast_hb-2.jpg

Franklin County head coach Eddie James yells from the sidelines during the scrimmage against Bullitt East at Benny Watkins Field on Friday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

