Franklin County boys basketball coach Tony Wise knows what the Flyers should do with Friday’s loss to Anderson County — put it behind them, quickly.
FCHS lost its final regular-season game at home, falling to the Bearcats 55-33.
“In this game, I learned a long time ago that you have to have a very short memory, doesn’t matter if the game was good or bad,” Wise said. “That was bad.”
Anderson County (18-9) led 14-8 after the first quarter and really got going in the second period.
The Bearcats scored 22 points in the second quarter on one free throw and seven 3-pointers.
“They came out and jumped on us,” Wise said. “They shot it well, and when they do that, they’re tough to guard.”
Anderson County led 36-16 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 10-4 run, good for a 46-20 advantage with 43 seconds left in the period.
The quarter ended with the Bearcats leading 49-26.
Anderson had three players in double figures, led by Jagger Gillis with 14 points. Tyler Rice hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
Zac Cox led FCHS with nine points on three 3-pointers.
“Not to make excuses, but in our shoot-around, about an hour and a half before the game, Joe (Meador) got sick, and we sent him home,” Wise said. “That kind of messed up our rotation a little bit.
“I think our guys have gotten to the point of the year where they’re ready for the next level.”
The postseason starts next week. Franklin County is hosting the 41st District Tournament, and the Flyers (15-14) play Western Hills Wednesday at 8:15 p.m.
ANDERSON CO. (55) — Tyler Rice 12, Jagger Gillis 14, Carson Wooldridge 3, Alex Carpenter 6, Dylan Stephens 3, Zach Labhart 2, Sam Harrod 10, Hunter Rutherford 5.
FRANKLIN CO. (33) — Derrick King 3, Cameron Phelps 3, Phillip Peiffer 4, Zac Cox 9, Jacob Lewis 6, Max Mulder 4, Jayden Mattison 2, Jake Thomas 2.
