Bennett Myers, a rising junior at Franklin County High School, has been named a Top 500 player nationally by Perfect Game.

Bennett Myers

Bennett Myers

A pitcher and infielder for the Flyers, Myers is being recruited by Kentucky, Xavier, Auburn, Louisville, Purdue, UAB, Tulane and Western Kentucky. He has also been selected for his sixth Prep Baseball Report Futures Games, the most of anyone in Kentucky’s 2022 class.

Myers was a four-time member of the Juniors Futures team and has been a member of the Futures team twice.

This year’s event will be Aug. 1-3 at the LakePoint Baseball Complex in Emerson, Georgia.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription