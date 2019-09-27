SHELBYVILLE — Franklin County's football game Friday night might not have been a thing of beauty, but that's not what's important.
What's important is the Flyers won their district opener 27-7 at Shelby County, and they remain unbeaten at 6-0.
"It was ugly," FCHS coach Eddie James said. "Shelby County had a good game plan, and they did some things we hadn't seen.
"We uglied it up. We had way too many penalties."
But none of that kept the Flyers from the victory.
FCHS led the entire game, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 12-0 when the period ended.
The first came when quarterback Nick Broyles pitched the ball to Zach Claudio, who threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tariq Lester for a 6-0 lead with 6:49 left in the first quarter.
On the last play of the quarter, Broyles threw a pass to Claudio, who ran through a host of defenders for the touchdown. The play covered 13 yards.
The Rockets (3-3) responded with a 76-yard drive that ended with Dominic Bosco scoring on a 3-yard run with 3:24 left in the first half. That put Shelby County within five points, but before the half ended, the Flyers scored on on a 2-yard run by Lester.
On the conversion, kicker Aiden Lewis threw a pass to Blair Tate for the two points and a 20-7 halftime lead.
The only touchdown in the second half came on a 14-yard pass from Broyles to Claudio with 5:52 left in the third quarter.
"This was a solid win against a good football team," James said.
The Flyers return home next Friday for another district game, this one against North Oldham.