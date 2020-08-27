Western Hills sophomore Jackson Whitaker had one sentence to sum up his summer golf season and the beginning of this year’s high school season.
“It was rough,” he said.
That changed Wednesday at the Hilen Cup, where Whitaker was medalist with a two-day score of 77 (37-40). It’s the first time he’s won the Geno Benassi Memorial Award as the low individual.
Franklin County won the Hilen Cup for the seventh straight year, shooting 333 (169-164). WHHS was second at 358 (174-184) and Frankfort was third at 362 (192-170).
This week’s Hilen Cup, played Tuesday and Wednesday at Juniper Hill, is an annual event that features the three local boys golf teams playing nine holes each day. It began in 1994.
Whitaker went into Wednesday’s round with a four-shot lead over FCHS’ Abe VanHouten.
“I struggled at the beginning today, but I just battled back,” Whitaker said. “I started focusing more on my shots, and everything was clicking.”
That was the opposite of Tuesday’s round.
“I started off good but struggled a little at the end,” Whitaker said. “I kept battling.”
VanHouten and teammate Ben Bevington both shot 82 to tie for second, and another shot back at 83 were FCHS’ Will Dowler and Frankfort’s Carter Denton.
“We’ve been playing well, and we’re continuing to improve,” FCHS coach Kevin Hall said. “Our fourth score is making a difference. Our fourth today was 43-43 (Zach Perry), and most any high school team would take that.”
This was the 21st time the Flyers have won the Hilen Cup. Western Hills has won it four times, and the Panthers have won twice.
FCHS: Abe VanHouten 82 (41-41), Ben Bevington 82 (42-40), Will Dowler 83 (43-40), Zach Perry 86 (43-43), Will Logan 103 (48-55).
WHHS: Jackson Whitaker 77 (37-40), Jake Dicken 89 (43-46), Jaxson Hill 96 (46-50), Carter Smith 99 (48-51), Logan Disponette 99 (49-50).
FHS: Carter Denton 83 (43-40), Garrett Wellman 84 (44-40), Austin Wellman 99 (55-46), Jacob Blackwell 104 (50-48), Cameron Hortenbury 109 (50-59).
