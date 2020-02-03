Lexington Christian’s boys basketball team had the fast start, but Franklin County finished strong, taking a 64-53 victory Monday at FCHS.
“This was a big win for us,” FCHS coach Tony Wise said. “This was a game we picked up late. We’re playing some 11th Region teams, and LCA has a good team. They’re tough to guard.”
With Aaron Abrahamson hitting three 3-pointers, the Eagles (13-9) led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Flyers made a defensive change, switching to a zone.
“We rolled the dice with the zone,” Wise said. “In the first half they shot the three, but our kids were active, we got some stops, and once we had the lead we kept it.”
Zac Cox, who hit five 3-pointers for the Flyers, hit two late in the second quarter. The first tied the game and the second, at the buzzer, gave the Flyers a 27-24 lead at halftime.
FCHS opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run, going ahead 38-24 with 6:20 remaining, and the lead stayed in double digits nearly the rest of the game.
“We made a slight adjustment with a zone offense to get the ball inside,” Wise said of the third quarter. “Zac made two threes late in the first half and he made two threes in the second half.
“They had to pay attention to him, and the zone was stretched so far we were able to get the ball to Joe (Meador) in the middle, and he had a field day. Phillip Peiffer went to war. It seemed like he got every rebound out there.
“We had four or five blocked shots. Our defense was outstanding. That’s where our bread is buttered, and we feed off of that.”
Meador led FCHS (12-10) with 16 points and was one of four Flyers in double figures.
Cox finished with 15 points, followed by Peiffer with 14 and Derrick King with 10 points.
Tanner Walton had 16 points to lead the Eagles, and Abrahamson hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points.
“Derrick controlled the pace of the game and didn’t make mistakes,” Wise said. “Zac hit those two threes to tie the game and get the lead, and we came out in the second half and jumped on them.”
Franklin County plays at home today, hosting Owen County at 7:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN (53) — Tanner Walton 16, Jacob Goins 2, Aaron Abrahamson 15, Chase Widmer 5, Zeke Grier 8, Sawyer West 3, Jackson Broyles 2, Jeffrey Selby 2.
FRANKLIN CO. (64) — Derrick King 10, Cameron Phelps 2, Phillip Peiffer 14, Zac Cox 15, Jacob Lewis 5, Joe Meador 16, Jake Thomas 2.
>Franklin County defeated Model 52-49 Saturday in Gary Moore Classic at FCHS.
Lewis led the Flyers with 15 points, and Peiffer was in double figures with 10 points.
Also scoring for FCHS were King with six points, Meador and Jayden Mattison with five points each, Cox, Peyton McElmurray and Phelps with three points each, and Thomas with two points.
Lewis and Meador both had eight rebounds.
