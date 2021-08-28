082821.Craig Foley_cv.jpg

Frankfort football coach Craig Foley watches from the sidelines at Sower Field as the Panthers play Lynn Camp Friday. FHS won 56-0, and Foley became the school's winningest football coach with the victory. (Chanda Veno/State Journal)

Frankfort’s football team had a big win Friday, one that put head coach Craig Foley in the school’s record books.

The Panthers shut out Lynn Camp 56-0 at Sower Field, and with the victory Foley became the winningest football coach in school history.

Foley went into Friday’s game tied with Raymond Webb for the most football wins. Webb finished his FHS coaching career with a record of 139-79-2. Foley’s record is now 140-77-1.

The late Ollie Leathers is third on the list with a record of 114-82-9.

“To be in the company of Raymond Webb and Ollie Leathers is an accomplishment in itself,” Foley said. “Like I’ve said, this is not something I’ve done by myself. I’ve had some great players over the years and some great coaches with me along the way.

“This isn’t a ‘me’ award, it’s a ‘we’ award.”

Frankfort improved to 2-0 with the win. The Panthers’ next game is Friday against Sayre in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl at Bourbon County.

