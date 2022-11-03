When one door closes, another one opens.
That saying has certainly applied to Craig Foley’s coaching career.
After being told in January that his contract as Frankfort High football coach wouldn’t be renewed, Foley has spent the last few months as an assistant coach with the Kentucky State University football team.
“I started talking with Coach Ham (KSU interim head coach Paul Hamilton) at Planet Fitness of all places,” Foley said. “We’d run into each other and talk. I had a couple of high school interviews that didn’t pan out, and we started talking about me working with the program, if we felt it was a good fit.”
It was, starting with spring ball.
“I’ve been hooked ever since,” Foley said.
Foley was the head coach at FHS for 19 years, compiling a record of 145-82-1 and in the process becoming the winningest football coach in FHS history. He remains at Frankfort as an assistant principal.
After being relieved of his coaching duties at FHS, Foley expressed an interest in coaching at the collegiate level.
“I think it’s something as a coach, you always wonder if you can coach at the next level,” he said.
Foley coaches defensive backs at KSU. It’s the position he played at Georgetown College.
The difference between the two levels, according to Foley, is the competitiveness.
“It’s not that high school kids aren’t competitive,” he said. “The defensive backs we have, they don’t take a play off. Every rep is competitive.
“They’re a very coachable age, and I’m getting an opportunity to still affect young men. In high school it’s a little different. They come to you as kids and grow up to be young men. Here we’re trying to help them grow into young adults ready to go out in the world.”
Kentucky State takes a 4-5 record into Saturday’s game against Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.
The Thorobreds opened the season with four straight losses then turned things around with four consecutive wins before losing to Tuskegee last week.
“Coach Ham was hired as coach about mid-July,” Foley said. “I think it took us about four games to catch up.”
Foley is also recruiting the state of Kentucky, where he has plenty of contacts after his years as a high school coach.
Juggling his jobs as assistant principal and football coach has been relatively easy, thanks in part to FHS Principal Tyler Reed, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Sheri Satterly and the KSU coaching staff.
“I go in a few minutes early in the morning so I can leave a few minutes early in the afternoon for football,” Foley said. “I can’t get there (KSU) for midday meetings, but if I miss something they’ll catch me up.
“Mr. Reed and Mrs. Satterly have been awesome about this opportunity for me. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
And while Foley wasn’t ready to stop coaching at Frankfort, he’s pleased with the opportunity he has at Kentucky State.
“Everything worked out,” he said. “We have a great staff, and we all get along.
“I’m loving it, and I’m having a great time.”
