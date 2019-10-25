LOUISVILLE — Franklin County’s lowest-scoring game may have been its sweetest.
The Flyers defeated Central 14-12 Friday to win the Class 4A, District 4 football title.
The game broke a 51-game district winning streak for Central, which hadn’t lost a district game in 13 years.
“We saw on Central Athletics Twitter that they were trying to make it 52,” FCHS’ Fred Farrier said, “but we knew we could end history by winning and starting our own streak.”
It was the Yellow Jackets (5-5) who scored first, needing just two plays to go 56 yards for a touchdown scored by Dayshawn Mucker on a 16-yard run less than a minute into the game. The point-after kick was blocked, and the score stayed 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“What a high school football game,” FCHS coach Eddie James said. “We knew coming here that it’s very hard to win. We told them in the locker room we were going to get punched in the mouth, and we did.
“Our motto is answer the bell. Are you going to get up and answer the bell, or are you going to quit? They answered the bell.”
The Flyers (9-0) took the lead for good on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Nick Broyles to Braedyn Tracy with 8:28 left in the second quarter. Aiden Lewis kicked the extra point for a 7-6 lead.
It looked as if that would be the halftime score, but with just seconds left in the second quarter, Broyles was scrambling when he heaved the ball to the end zone, and Farrier came up with the catch for a touchdown with five seconds left.
The play covered 29 yards, and Lewis kicked the PAT to make the score 14-6 at halftime.
“We ran a play, but we could see Nick was in trouble,” Farrier said. “We know when that happens to come back. We’ve worked on that in the offseason. I found him, and he found me. He trusts me, and I trust him.
“He put the ball in a place where I was the only one who could get it, and that’s what I did.”
The score stayed 14-6 until Central scored late in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Keileon Hathaway. FCHS stopped the conversion run, leaving the score at 14-12.
The Yellow Jackets had another chance in the final minutes of the game, but with 1:58 remaining, FCHS’ Gavin Hurst intercepted a pass from Hathaway to seal the win.
“The play was not to me,” Hurst said. “I ran out and saw where he was throwing it, so I ran over there and got it.”
Hurst was able to play Friday after an appeal overturned a targeting call against him in last week’s game against Waggener.
“I felt pretty confident,” he said about the game. “I knew what I had to do.”
So did the Flyer defense, which wasn’t really threatened outside of Central’s two scoring drives.
“Our defense played great,” James said, “and that play Fred made at the end of the first half was insane.”
The Flyers have one more game left in the regular season, traveling to Georgetown next week to take on Great Crossing.
With the district title, FCHS will host a first-round playoff game Nov. 8, and if the Flyers win they would host their second-round game.