The Frankfort High School football team held a brief lead against Kentucky Country Day Friday night at Sower Football Field. 

But the Bearcats used a strong offensive attack to regain their lead and cruise to a 61-22 win. 

KCD, 8-0, scored 10 seconds into the game on a 60-yard touchdown run by Dorian Heard. 

FHS took the lead at 7-6 with 7:10 left in the first quarter when Charlie Ellis scored on a 13-yard run, and Reed Miklavcic kicked the first of his two PATs. 

But the Panther lead was short-lived. Nathan Caldwell’s scoring run and the ensuing two-point conversion put the Bearcats up 14-7. 

It was 21-7 KCD after one quarter and 49-7 at the half. 

With his team trailing 55-7, Frankfort’s Ronnie Moore scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion run. 

Moore also intercepted a pass and recovered an onside kick in the game. 

