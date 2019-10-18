The Frankfort High School football team held a brief lead against Kentucky Country Day Friday night at Sower Football Field.
But the Bearcats used a strong offensive attack to regain their lead and cruise to a 61-22 win.
KCD, 8-0, scored 10 seconds into the game on a 60-yard touchdown run by Dorian Heard.
FHS took the lead at 7-6 with 7:10 left in the first quarter when Charlie Ellis scored on a 13-yard run, and Reed Miklavcic kicked the first of his two PATs.
But the Panther lead was short-lived. Nathan Caldwell’s scoring run and the ensuing two-point conversion put the Bearcats up 14-7.
It was 21-7 KCD after one quarter and 49-7 at the half.
With his team trailing 55-7, Frankfort’s Ronnie Moore scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion run.
Moore also intercepted a pass and recovered an onside kick in the game.