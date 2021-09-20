Kentucky State's Shaquan Oliver (22) runs for a 3-yard touchdown against Tennessee State Saturday. Also in on the play is KSU's Otis Odom. Tennessee State won 41-7. (Photo courtesy of Lacy L. Rice Jr.)
National Football League legend Eddie George earned his first win as Tennessee State University’s head football coach Saturday. His NCAA Division I Tigers ambushed NCAA Division II Kentucky State University 41-7 in a building bearing a mural of him, Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The John Merritt Football Classic is TSU’s traditional opening home football game. This year’s affair, the 22nd annual, was the first time that the start and end of his legend collided in the classic.
Merritt was a football star and a 1950 graduate of Kentucky State, having played under the legendary Henry A. Kean, who left Kentucky State and preceded coach Merritt as a legend at Tennessee State. Kean produced Kentucky State’s only football national championships (two) and did the same at Tennessee A&I State. Coach Merritt kept the national championship tradition going at Tennessee State.
This game was inevitable. This game was necessary. This game made sense historically.
The motivated Tigers jumped on KSU early. An Antonio Zita field goal on TSU’s opening drive was followed on the next possession with a Rodell Rhamaan reception from quarterback Geremy Hickbottom. The Tigers ended the first half 31-0 on the strength of three Hickbottom passes and one run.
KSU scored in the fourth quarter on a Shaquan Oliver 3-yard walk-in after a Zita field goal in the third quarter. TSU ended the scoring for the game on a Jalen Rouse 12-yard run.
TSU (1-2, 0-0 OVC) broke a two-game losing streak, which featured a one-point loss to Grambling at the HBCU Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio, to open the season and to JSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis on Sept. 11.
KSU (1-2, 0-0 SIAC) is on a two-game skid after beating Central State University to open the at the Columbus (Ohio) HBCU Classic then losing to Kentucky Wesleyan in its home opener at Alumni Stadium on Sept. 11.
This loss was the worst in KSU head coach Charlie Jackson’s career. The Thorobreds beat the previous two D1 teams they faced under him. The Thorobreds look to bounce back against Benedict College (2-1, 01 SIAC) in the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Lacy L. Rice Jr. is an independent journalist and photographer. He is the Executive Director of Kentucky minority-owned, veteran-owned media firm Rice FAME Group.
