012023.FBall-WHHS FCHS_ly.jpg

When Franklin County and Western Hills play next season, it will be for more than bragging rights. The two teams are now in the same district following football realignment approved Wednesday by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control. (State Journal file photo)

Western Hills’ football team is jumping up in class and joining a district with Franklin County.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association released its football realignment for 2023 and 2024 Wednesday.

