When Franklin County and Western Hills play next season, it will be for more than bragging rights. The two teams are now in the same district following football realignment approved Wednesday by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control. (State Journal file photo)
Western Hills’ football team is jumping up in class and joining a district with Franklin County.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association released its football realignment for 2023 and 2024 Wednesday.
WHHS, which competed in Class 3A District 4 for the past four seasons, is now in Class 4A District 4.
Franklin County remains in Class 4A District 4 with North Oldham and Shelby County. Joining the district for the next two years are WHHS, Spencer County and Henry County, which has played in the same Class 3A district with the Wolverines for the past four years.
Teams that moved out of the district are Central and Waggener, both in Louisville. Central, the Flyers’ toughest district competition the past four years, will be playing in Class 3A while Waggener has moved to Class 4A District 3, which consists of five teams in Jefferson County.
The Flyers played four teams this past season that will be in their district next year and won all four games. That included a victory over Spencer County in the second round of the playoffs that ended the Bears’ season at 10-2. The only team FCHS didn’t face in 2022 was Henry County.
Franklin County reached the Class 4A semifinals this past season, finishing with an 8-6 record. Western Hills went 2-9.
Frankfort will compete in Class 1A District 5 for the next two years with Berea, Eminence and Sayre.
FHS had been in Class 1A District 3 with Berea, Eminence and Kentucky Country Day, which won the district for the past four years.
The Panthers defeated Sayre 28-21 in the third week of the 2022 season and ended the season with a 7-5 record. The Spartans began fielding a football team in 2018.
The enrollment data used for the 2023 and 2024 classifications are from the 2019-20 and 2022-23 school years.
The top four teams in each district advance to postseason play.
