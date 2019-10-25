The Western Hills High School football team could never get on track offensively Friday night, and the result was a 41-0 loss to Christian Academy of Louisville.
WHHS dropped the Senior Night district matchup after committing four turnovers in the first half on three interceptions and one fumble.
The game was scoreless after one quarter, but the Centurions jumped out to a 20-0 lead at the half. It was 41-0 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Western Hills drops to 3-6, while CAL is 5-4.
Seniors Garrett Clark, Josh Howard, CJ Jett, Jordan McDonald, DJ Outlaw, Cameron Purvis and Devon Thomas were recognized pregame.
WHHS closes out the regular season Friday at East Jessamine.