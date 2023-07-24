What once was a family tradition turned into a family reunion.
Bruce Clark and his three sons — Benjamin, Stephen and Thomas — played as a foursome for the first two days of the Daniel Boone Invitational last weekend at the Frankfort Country Club.
It was the first time in about 10 years the Clarks had played together at the Boone.
“It seemed like a fun idea,” Stephen said. “I think we were sitting around thinking about doing something. Why don’t we go back and play the Boone again?”
None of the Clarks live in Frankfort anymore. Bruce and his wife, Monika, moved to Florida several years ago. All three sons grew up in Frankfort, and now Benjamin lives in Smithfield, Virginia, Thomas lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Stephen lives in Lexington.
“It’s free lodging,” Stephen said. “You can stay at my house, it’s free food and lodging, or we could go somewhere and spend a bunch of money and have the same effect without the nostalgia.”
The Clarks had played in the Boone between 15 to 20 times through the years.
Thomas worked in the FCC pro shop and was employed there about four years before he was old enough to play in the Boone.
The Boone is a three-day tournament, and the Clarks would play as a foursome the first two days. Players were flighted for the final round of play on Sunday.
“The burden would be put on me,” said Bruce, who played in the afternoon but watched his sons play in the morning.
“I’d walk nine holes with Thomas, six holes with Benjamin and Stephen, just watch them play,” Bruce said, “and then I had to play.”
“The funny thing is we were all finished with our round Sunday before he teed off,” Thomas said, “so we could watch him like he watched us, but he was worn out by the time he teed off from walking 18 holes.”
Bruce, at the age of 67, won the Boone in 2013, the 32nd time he’d played in the tournament.
“I retired in 2012 (he had been an attorney), so I played a lot of golf prior to the Boone in 2013,” Bruce said. “We hadn’t moved yet, and all I did was play golf every day.”
In the same tournament, Stephen hit a hole-in-one on No. 2 and won the seventh flight.
Bruce still plays a lot of golf, now in Florida. Benjamin and Thomas estimate they play between eight to 12 times a year, and Stephen has played about three times in the last two years. Benjamin has had a hole-in-one at No. 10, but it didn’t happen during the Boone.
Talking before their practice round Thursday, the Clark sons were asked about their goals for the weekend.
“Beat my brothers,” Thomas said.
“You have to revise that,” Benjamin replied. “You have to change that goal. It’s a little too lofty.”
“I’m only taking issue with the ‘s’ he put on the end,” Stephen said. “You might beat a brother. You ain’t beating them both.”
Monika is also a golfer. A breast cancer survivor, she was key in getting the Rally for the Cure event started at FCC with the proceeds going to the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation for breast cancer research. She and Bruce attend the Rally every year at FCC.
While golf was the main reason for the weekend reunion, there was more to it.
“Maybe reconnect with some old friends, make some new ones, play four rounds of golf,” Stephen said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.