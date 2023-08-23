The late Pete Doll, golf professional at the Frankfort Country Club for 20 years, has been honored with a memorial at the club. Attending the dedication ceremony were Doll's children. From left are Bill Doll, Pat Doll, Pam Peace and Maryann Thompson. Their brother, Mike Doll, is deceased. (Photo submitted)
The stories and memories were abundant as family and friends of Kentucky PGA Hall of Famer Pete Doll gathered at the Frankfort Country Club to dedicate a memorial to the former club pro. Doll died in 1990.
The memorial was crafted from a 1948 light fixture that was retained when the old club on Versailles Road was demolished.
Skeet Tuttle located the light post that had been part of the former location on Versailles Road. After learning about its existence, Tuttle proposed the idea to refurbish and install it at the club’s current location.
But she went one step further. She also made the gesture to have the light post dedicated to a particular individual who had major influence on the club and the people of FCC. She could think of no one more deserving than Doll.
“I wanted to take part of the old club and put it at the new club,” Tuttle said, “and it dawned on me that who was a fixture at the club was Pat. He was at the old club, and when we moved to the new club in 1973, he was there for seven years. He was a great guy and deserves to be honored.”
From 1960 to 1980, Doll was the head golf professional at the Frankfort Country Club. He began his FCC career at the former club and ended his career at the present-day location.
Prior to becoming the pro at Frankfort Country Club, Doll spent 13 years at Iroquois Golf Course, having begun his career at Cherokee Golf Course.
As a player, Doll won the state’s two most prestigious tournaments — the Kentucky State Amateur in 1941 and the Kentucky Open in 1956. Only three golfers since have won both the Kentucky State Amateur and Kentucky Open: Jodie Mudd, J.B. Holmes and Justin Tereshko, who won both tournaments this year. Doll was the Kentucky PGA champion four times.
Doll was a mainstay in the Kentucky PGA, instrumental in the growth of the section, and helped develop the tournament programs for the PGA Professionals in the state, which led to him becoming section president in 1952-53. For all his endeavors as a golf professional, Doll was elected to the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame for his numerous contributions.
More impactful than his accomplishments as a golf professional, he had an indelible impact on the members of Frankfort Country Club, both as a mentor and friend.
The dedication for the memorial drew a crowd of about 75 people.
“Pete was very good with young people,” Tuttle said, “and a lot of people here in town remember him. He was a really personable guy who did a lot for this community.”
