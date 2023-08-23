The stories and memories were abundant as family and friends of Kentucky PGA Hall of Famer Pete Doll gathered at the Frankfort Country Club to dedicate a memorial to the former club pro. Doll died in 1990.

The memorial was crafted from a 1948 light fixture that was retained when the old club on Versailles Road was demolished.

082623.Doll Memorial_submitted.jpg

The late Pete Doll, golf professional at the Frankfort Country Club for 20 years, has been honored with a memorial at the club. Attending the dedication ceremony were Doll's children. From left are Bill Doll, Pat Doll, Pam Peace and Maryann Thompson. Their brother, Mike Doll, is deceased. (Photo submitted)

