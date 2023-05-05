Former Kentucky receiver Brad Pyatt had not been back to Lexington for years when he recently brought his son, Jaxon Pyatt, to see the UK football facilities.

“That place has really changed,” said Pyatt. “It was nice before but the facilities now are amazing. I thought it was nice back then when I played but it is a whole different deal now. It’s really nice how everything is right there together.”

050623.VaughtCol.Brad Pyatt family_submitted.jpg

Jaxon Pyatt, a big-time linebacker prospect as a freshman, is interested in playing college football in the SEC. With Pyatt are his parents, Stephanie and Brad Pyatt. Brad Pyatt played football at Kentucky from 1999-2001.

