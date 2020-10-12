Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.