Stanley Anderson stopped playing organized baseball in 1991, but he’s never stopped swinging a bat.
Anderson, who played baseball at Kentucky State from 1985-87, is making a name for himself as someone who can hit a 250 mph fastball.
Not that anyone or any machine can throw a ball 250 mph, but Anderson stands as close as 17 feet from the pitching machine in a batting cage for pitches thrown between 75-80 mph, and he said that is the equivalent of swinging at a pitch thrown 250 mph. And national media have taken notice.
“They say the fastest reaction time for Major League hitters is the blink of an eye,” Anderson said. “At 20 feet away, I have half a blink of an eye.”
Anderson, 57, works security in Detroit. His collegiate baseball career started at Pratt Community College in Kansas, where he hit .394 as a freshman.
A first baseman, Anderson spent the next three years at Kentucky State.
Statistics from KSU show that as a sophomore in 1985, Anderson hit .352 with four doubles, three triples and two home runs. Complete statistics from the 1986 and 1987 seasons weren’t available.
“Stanley is such a natural hitter,” said Jefferson Walker, who was the head baseball coach at KSU from 1979-86. “He never tried to pull the ball. He hit it where the ball was pitched. He had a tremendous batting average in college.
“He has great hand-to-eye coordination, and he’s disciplined. He played with a passion. No one was going to outdo him.”
Even after Anderson stopped playing baseball in 1991 — “I’m not a softball guy,” he said — he kept going to batting cages.
In 2014, he went to a batting cage at 11 a.m., early for him, but he was meeting a friend. Anderson said an older gentleman was in the next cage.
“I started walking toward the machine,” Anderson said, “and when I got done doing my thing he was staring at me like he was staring at an alien, something he’d never seen before.
“He said, ‘I’ve been coming here for 15 years and I’ve never seen anything like that. The world needs to know about this.’”
It wasn’t long before a reporter from the Detroit Free Press came to interview Anderson, followed by a story on Fox in Detroit. He’s also been featured on ESPN.
“I’ve swung at 99,000 pitches since 2014, and out of that 99,000, I missed 760 pitches,” he said.
Anderson and Kendall Cloyd, his best friend from his playing days at Kentucky State, spent so much time in batting cages while at KSU that Walker was forced to intervene.
“I had to make them go home,” Walker said. “They’d leave, go to the cafeteria and then come back. He’s got a great work ethic.”
Anderson has issued a challenge to all players at all levels, and Cliff Floyd responded.
Floyd, who played Major League Baseball for 17 years, couldn’t outhit Anderson in the batting cage.
Anderson said that he now has a television show in the works on Amazon Prime called “Step Up to the Plate” that will come out at the end of the year or in 2021.
“I challenge anyone on the planet,” he said.
While Anderson is confident in his hitting ability, he doesn’t take credit for it.
“I praise God,” he said. “How else can you explain it? I’m 350 pounds and 6-1. How can my reflexes be faster than people in their prime?
“It’s my thing. Everybody has to have a passion in life about what they love to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.