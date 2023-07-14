Clarence Moore, a former head men’s basketball coach at Kentucky State University, was arrested on 15 felony charges Wednesday.

According to a report in The Courier-Journal, Moore has been charged with one count of unlawful transaction of a minor, eight counts of sexual abuse, two counts of rape and four counts of sodomy.

071523.Clarence Moore.png

Clarence Moore, seen here in 2011 when he was the head men's basketball coach at Kentucky State University.

