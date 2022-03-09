Ethan Atchley has been hired as Frankfort High’s football coach.
Atchley has served as the head football coach at Bullitt East and the Lexington Christian Academy. He replaces Craig Foley, whose contract was not renewed following last season.
“Frankfort provides a new opportunity that will provide growth in lessons learned while coaching and playing the game of football,” Atchley said in a release from FHS. “One of the guiding principles I will bring to the FHS football team is what we do with lessons learned, to create the best versions of ourselves and the Frankfort football team each year.”
Atchley took over the LCA program in 2014 and coached the Eagles for five years, compiling a 46-18 record. He was Bullitt East’s coach from 2019-2021, finishing with a 17-16 record with his resignation after last season.
Atchley served as an assistant coach at LCA and Lafayette prior to being hired as Lexington Christian’s head coach in 2014 at the age of 24.
Lafayette hired Atchley as its head football coach in January, and about a month later Atchley, in a letter sent to Lafayette Principal Bryne Jacobs and the school’s football hiring committee, said he was withdrawing his name from consideration for the position.
Atchley has been awarded district Coach of the Year at the 2A and 6A levels. In 2016, he was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association’s 2A state Coach of the Year. LCA went 12-1 in 2016, losing to Danville in the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
“Coach Atchley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to FHS,” Frankfort Principal Tyler Reed said. “He has seen success in building programs around a winning culture from the ground up, but he has never had the opportunity to take over a program with a tradition like FHS. We are ecstatic to see the potential of our team coming off a 7-5 season with several key returning players. The future will continue to be bright at Frankfort High.
“While X’s and O’s are important in the game of football, learning and teaching life lessons is what it is truly all about. We are completely aware of the coach’s accomplishments and setbacks. We know adversity can come anyone’s way, and it’s all about how we respond and grow through those times. I am confident no one will be able to capitalize on teachable moments better than Coach Atchley.”
Atchley and his wife Emily have four children ages 5 and younger. Emily Atchley, a former special education teacher, is currently a stay-at-home mother who works in the digital marketing space.
