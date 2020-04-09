LEXINGTON — Johnny Juzang left one storied program for another.
The former University of Kentucky guard announced his future plans and will continue his collegiate career at UCLA. Juzang is from Los Angeles and said playing for the Bruins brings him closer to home and he plans to pursue an immediate waiver to play next season.
“I can't explain how excited I am to play for coach (Mick) Cronin and UCLA,” Juzang said Thursday. “Growing up in Los Angeles, 15 minutes from Westwood, I’ve always followed UCLA and dreamed of playing in Pauley Pavillon. Bringing a title back home is something that motivates me like nothing else.”
Juzang added that being home is a plus during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a crazy time in the world right now and with this current pandemic, I think being close to home and close to family and friends is so important,” he said. “I’m very happy to be home with family and friends, for support and well-being reasons. I’m sending prayers to everyone affected by this situation.”
Juzang announced his plans to transfer earlier this month and said playing for the Wildcats was “such an amazing experience.”
“I’m so grateful for their decision and commitment to my development as a player and a person,” he said. “To the coaches, my teammates, the trainers and the staff and BBN, thank you. I’m always rooting for ya’ll — BBN4L.”
