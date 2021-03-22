Foul trouble may have changed the way the Franklin County’s girls basketball team played, but it didn’t slow the Lady Flyers.

FCHS defeated Madison Central 64-28 Monday in the first round of the 11th Region tournament.

The victory puts the Lady Flyers in the semifinals Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University, where they’ll face Tates Creek at 8:15 p.m. Tates Creek defeated Frederick Douglass 70-62 Monday.

“We started out like a house on fire, but we could never get in any flow because of foul trouble,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said.

Fouls were a problem in the first half, when Franklin County had nine fouls to one for Madison Central midway through the second quarter.

“It was unbelievable,” FCHS’ Patience Laster said. “I didn’t think we’d get in foul trouble that fast, but we pushed through.”

Franklin County led 15-6 after the first quarter and 29-13 at halftime before putting the game away in the second half.

FCHS, which finished with 14 fouls, extended its advantage to 22 points, 47-25, after three quarters and held the Lady Indians to three points in the final period.

“To our credit we kept being aggressive defensively,” Thacker said. “Eighteen steals is indicative of a good effort.”

Franklin County used 15 players, and nine of them scored.

Laster led FCHS with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Brooklynn Miles finished with 14 points, eight assists and three steals, and Nevaeh Carter had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Madison Central (11-15), which shot 22%, was led in scoring by Bailey Hensley with eight points.

“Defensively we could have been a little better, and we had too many turnovers,” Laster said. “Everything else I think was good.” FCHS finished with 16 turnovers.

Franklin County (15-5) went nearly a month without a game because of a COVID pause and was 1-2 in the first three games after its return.

Since then FCHS has gone 7-1, all in March, and is on a six-game winning streak.

“We’re getting back as a team,” Laster said. “At the beginning we were all over the place, and now we’re coming back.”

MADISON CENTRAL (28) — Tiana Long 2, Brianna Bierbaum 3, Nataya Strader 2, Brooke Campbell 1, Gretchen Hammit 4, Eve Carter 5, Bailey Hensley 8, Presley Lochmueller 3.

FRANKLIN CO. (64) — Lauren Meadows 3, Shauvi Kennedy 5, Nevaeh Carter 11, Cameryn Ridderikhoff 3, Brooklynn Miles 14, Amelia Wells 4, Juliana Frazee 1, Patience Laster 21, Jhaven Meade 2.

