Western Hills' Griffin Staude, Jon Eades and Emma Campbell and Frankfort's Kenzie Barber were named all-state award winners by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association.

All four runners placed in the top 25 at the state cross country championships last weekend.

In the boys Class 2A race, Staude, a senior, was second, and Eades, a sophomore, was 24th. 

Campbell, a junior, placed seventh in girls Class 2A race, and Barber, a seventh-grader, was 10th in the girls Class 1A race.

