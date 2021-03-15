031621.Wrst-WHHSRegion_submitted.jpg

Western Hills had four wrestlers advance out of Saturday's Region 5 tournament at Scott County. From left are Alex Whitt, fourth in the 120-pound class; Kelton Bailey, winner of the 113-pound class; Jeffery Parker, winner of the 152-pound class; and Colin O'Brien, third in the 195-pound class. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills’ wrestling team did something Saturday that it hadn’t done before.

The Wolverines had two wrestlers win their weight classes at the Region 5 tournament at Scott County.

WHHS senior Jeffery Parker won the 152-pound weight class. He won all three of his matches by pins, including a pin in the championship match against Woodford County’s Andrew Kartner.

WHHS freshman Kelton Bailey captured the 113-pound class, winning his three matches by two pins and one decision. He pinned Great Crossing’s Jaxon Staggs in the championship match.

The Wolverines’ Colin O’Brien finished third in the 195-pound class, and Alex Whitt was fourth in the 120-pound class.

All four wrestlers will compete Saturday in the semi-state tournament at Ryle.

No Franklin County wrestlers advanced out of the regional tournament.

“I’m very pleased,” WHHS coach Sean Wilkins said. “This is the first time in Western Hills history having two regional champions at the same tournament.

“Even the kids who didn’t advance wrestled hard the whole tournament. A lot of the credit goes to my veteran coaching staff, Chad Greenwell, Sean House and Christian Wilkins.”

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the Region 5 tournament advance to the semi-state at Ryle, which will include wrestlers from Region 6.

In the past, the top four wrestlers in the region advanced to the state tournament.

Because of COVID concerns, there are four semi-state tournaments, and the top two finishers in each weight class at the semi-state level will advance to an eight-person bracket on March 27 at George Rogers Clark.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription