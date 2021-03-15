Western Hills’ wrestling team did something Saturday that it hadn’t done before.
The Wolverines had two wrestlers win their weight classes at the Region 5 tournament at Scott County.
WHHS senior Jeffery Parker won the 152-pound weight class. He won all three of his matches by pins, including a pin in the championship match against Woodford County’s Andrew Kartner.
WHHS freshman Kelton Bailey captured the 113-pound class, winning his three matches by two pins and one decision. He pinned Great Crossing’s Jaxon Staggs in the championship match.
The Wolverines’ Colin O’Brien finished third in the 195-pound class, and Alex Whitt was fourth in the 120-pound class.
All four wrestlers will compete Saturday in the semi-state tournament at Ryle.
No Franklin County wrestlers advanced out of the regional tournament.
“I’m very pleased,” WHHS coach Sean Wilkins said. “This is the first time in Western Hills history having two regional champions at the same tournament.
“Even the kids who didn’t advance wrestled hard the whole tournament. A lot of the credit goes to my veteran coaching staff, Chad Greenwell, Sean House and Christian Wilkins.”
The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the Region 5 tournament advance to the semi-state at Ryle, which will include wrestlers from Region 6.
In the past, the top four wrestlers in the region advanced to the state tournament.
Because of COVID concerns, there are four semi-state tournaments, and the top two finishers in each weight class at the semi-state level will advance to an eight-person bracket on March 27 at George Rogers Clark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.