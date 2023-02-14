021523.Wrst-WH S Meyer_submitted.JPG

Western Hills' Steven Meyer secures a takedown against Riley Sanford of Spencer County during the Region 4 tournament Saturday at Waggener in Louisville. Meyer finished fourth in the 144-pound weight class to qualify for state. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills’ wrestling team started its postseason on Saturday at Waggener High School, one of 16 schools that participated in the KHSAA Region 4 tournament. 

To move on to this weekend's semi-state tournament, wrestlers had to place in the top four of their respective weight divisions. Western Hills sent nine wrestlers to regionals with four semi-state qualifiers, one alternate (fifth place), and an eighth place team finish.

