Western Hills’ wrestling team started its postseason on Saturday at Waggener High School, one of 16 schools that participated in the KHSAA Region 4 tournament.
To move on to this weekend's semi-state tournament, wrestlers had to place in the top four of their respective weight divisions. Western Hills sent nine wrestlers to regionals with four semi-state qualifiers, one alternate (fifth place), and an eighth place team finish.
Seventh grader Rowen Bailey made his high school postseason debut as the three seed in the 106-pound weight class. Bailey last week became Bondurant Middle School's second ever state placer at the KY Middle School State Wrestling Championships.
Bailey won his first match by fall to advance to the semifinals where he lost to second-seeded Madden Brown from Oldham County. In the consolation semifinal Bailey pinned Gurav Goswami from Eastern to advance to the consolation finals and qualify for the next round of the postseason.
Bailey dropped his last match to finish in fourth place. Bailey becomes the first seventh grader in Western Hills' history to qualify for high school state.
Junior Kelton Bailey, Rowen's older brother, is a two-time defending regional champion and was the one seed entering the day. Bailey cruised to the finals with pins over Aeson Springer of Oldham County and Landon Wettlaufer of Woodford County.
In the finals Bailey fell to South Oldham's Colton Motta by a score of 8-2. Bailey is making his fourth consecutive trip to state.
Sophomore Gregory Meyer (126 pounds) and Junior Erik Westmoreland (132 pounds) are first-year wrestlers and competed in their first wrestling postseason. Meyer injured his elbow in his first match but was able to finish that match with a 9-2 loss. The injury ended his day and season.
Westmoreland started his first match quickly, securing a takedown and back points against Malachi Shannon of Spencer County. From that point forward it became a back and forth match until Shannon eventually secured the pin. Westmoreland lost his second match against Woodford County's Zach Stout.
Sophomore Alex Whitt (138 pounds) entered the day as the three seed in a very tough bracket and was looking to advance to his third consecutive state tournament. After winning his first match 8-4 against Dawson Mattingly of South Oldham, Whitt fell to returning state medalist Isaac Johns of Woodford County.
In the consolation semifinal Whitt had an eventful match against a familiar foe, Braydon Kessinger of Spencer County. They had wrestled three times this season with Whitt holding the 2-1 advantage. Through two periods Whitt held the 4-0 lead with control in the neutral and top positions.
Kessinger, looking for a spark, chose top in the third period and turned Whitt twice for five back points to take the 5-4 lead. In a scramble to earn an escape Whitt and Kessinger flipped out of bounds and injured Kessinger.
Due to the stoppage, Whitt got to choose where to resume the match. Down one, Whitt chose neutral needing one point to tie and two to win with 30 seconds remaining.
Whitt attacked quickly after the whistle, secured Kessinger's legs, lifted Kessinger off the mat, and returned him to the mat with excessive force. Kessinger was unable to finish the match and Whitt was disqualified for an illegal slam.
"Alex missed out on his goals this year but showed tremendous sportsmanship after his disqualification. He accepted the consequences, made amends, and won his last match to secure the alternate position. He will be in the room this week helping to prepare his teammates for semi-state," WHHS coach Sean House said.
Junior Steven Meyer (144 pounds) is a second-year wrestler and entered the day as the eight seed in a very competitive weight class.
"We believed that even though Steven was a long shot he had the potential to crack the top four," House said.
Meyer was his first match over Mekhi Brown of Fern Creek by fall before losing to eventual champion and one seed Reese McGill of Oldham County. After Meyer's loss he would win his next three matches to secure his spot in the top four. Meyer lost his last match to Will Bowen of Moore to finish in fourth place.
Junior James Rhody (150 pounds) had a big year entering regionals, winning 32 matches. Rhody finished the day 2-2 and falling just short of a top four finish.
"James' improvement through hard work has been a joy to watch this season. Going into the year James had nine career victories. He ended the year with 34. That’s amazing growth from one of the best leaders we've had in our room," House said.
Freshman Maddox Hammond (215 pounds) is also a first-year wrestler for Western Hills. Hammond finished the day 0-2.
Junior Mark Burns (285 pounds) is also a second-year wrestler and entered the day as the three seed in the heavyweight division. Burns defeated Jacob Cheek of Franklin County and lost to Benen Lo of Atherton in the semifinals. Burns then defeated Brandy Bwendele of Moore with a pin in the third period to earn a place in the top four.
"Mark's consolation semifinal match was one of the smartest matches we've seen Mark wrestle. He stayed in good positions, took what his opponent gave him, and wrestled with confidence," House said.
Rowen Bailey, Kelton Bailey, Steven Meyer and Mark Burns will wrestle at Atherton High School on Saturday in the KHSAA first round State Tournament Semi-State 1.
The tournament is comprised of the top four finishers from the western four regions of Kentucky. Each weight class will have 16 competitors and the top eight will advance to next weekend's State Championship at George Rogers Clark High School.
