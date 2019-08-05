One of the most dominant athletes in northeastern Kentucky history is one step away from the most prestigious event in her sport.
Montana Fouts has been selected to participate in the U.S. Women’s Olympic Team Selection Trials for softball in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
“It means the world to me to be considered for the tryout,” Fouts said. “Being in the Olympics has always been my dream. Getting to be at a tryout with the greats and spending some time with them this summer is unreal and something I will never forget.”
Fouts will compete with 29 other players and six other pitchers for a roster spot. Among them are legendary American hurlers Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman, who both played on the last Team USA to compete in the Olympics in 2008. That squad won the silver medal.
Fouts is already familiar with the Team USA uniform. The East Carter alumna pitched on the USA Softball Junior Women’s National Training Team this summer in preparation for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-19 Women’s Softball World Cup. That event is next week in Irvine, California.
Fouts hopes to parlay momentum from that invite into another one. The Olympic selection trials are from Oct. 1-6 in Oklahoma City, where Fouts pitched for Alabama in the Women’s College World Series as a freshman in May.
Fouts threw 15 consecutive shutout innings against Arizona and top-ranked Oklahoma in WCWS elimination games to guide the Tide into the national semifinals. In that round, Alabama lost a rematch with the Sooners in a game in which Fouts did not pitch.
Those were the most recent exploits in a softball career that has included Kentucky’s Miss Softball award in 2018, three consecutive Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year nods and the Lady Raiders’ trip to the state tournament final four in Fouts’ senior season.
“I’m so honored to be able to play with the University of Alabama and also getting to play for Team USA this summer,” Fouts said. “It has been everything I have ever dreamed of and more. I’m so thankful for everyone who has been there for me and pushed me to where I’m at now.”
The Olympic roster will be announced at the conclusion of trials on Oct. 6, according to a press release from USA Softball. Position drills and simulated games can be watched at USASoftball.com.