090820.GGlf-WHFox_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' Adisyn Fox tees off during the Gene Hilen Invitational Saturday at Juniper Hill. Fox shot an 86 to lead all local golfers, and Franklin County shot 382 to finish 12th in the team standings. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription