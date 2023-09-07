Frankfort Plant Board cable customers will have access to stream the University of Kentucky football game Saturday at 3 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky University through the internet even though it will not be aired on cable TV.

FPB Cable customers who receive SEC Network as part of their cable package can watch the game via SECN+ on the ESPN app.

