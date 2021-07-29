073021.DirtDogs_submitted.jpg

The Frankfort American Legion Post 7 team recently completed its season. Members of the team, on the back row, from left, are head coach David Cammack, Connor Purvis, Hudson Uebel, Dylan McGaughey, Cameron McDonald, Mason Little, Gabe Lewitt, Caleb Hockensmith and assistant coach Chris Stevens. On the front row are assistant coach Deron McDonald, Huston Monarch, Jacob Hogan, Zac Waldrop, Lanon Hutcherson, Bryce Hanks, Alex Jackson and Brandon Webb. (Photo submitted)

In its first year of existence, the Frankfort American Legion Post 7 baseball team finished the summer with a winning record.

The Dirt Dogs went 11-7-1 with a schedule that included American Legion tournaments in Eddyville and Owensboro.

“I was really pleased with the summer we had,” head coach David Cammack said. “We really came to life the last three or four games. We really started hitting, and we struggled all summer with hitting.

“Our pitching staff was incredible. We either won 4-3 or lost 4-3. Our pitchers could keep us in games, but we struggled scoring runs.”

While the Dirt Dogs played 19 games, they had 15 that were rained out or canceled for other reasons.

“We didn’t play as much as we wanted to, but we played as much as we could,” Cammack said.

Members of the team were college players Connor Purvis (Kentucky State), Brandon Webb (Midway), Lanon Hutcherson (Cumberlands) and Zac Waldrop (Thomas More), Franklin County players Jacob Hogan, Mason Little and Cameron McDonald, Western Hills’ Dylan McGaughey and Huston Monarch, Frankfort’s Caleb Hockensmith, Anderson County’s Gabe Lewitt, Bryce Hanks and Hudson Uebel, and Alex Jackson, who is home-schooled.

The team’s sponsors were Cunningham Electric, the Harnice family, Charles T. Mitchell, Allstate (Sean Shah), Mom’s Laundry, Lee Building Products, Sturm Insurance (Chris Arnold), Candi’s Closet and Splatter Inc.

The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department allowed the Dirt Dogs to use Charlie Figg Field in Capitol View Park as their home field.

